Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,094 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

