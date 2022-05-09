Alps Advisors Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $110.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.91.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

