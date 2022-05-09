Alps Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

