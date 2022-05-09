Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rattler Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.