Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $377.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

