Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

JBHT opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

