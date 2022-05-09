AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,150 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $251.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $56,713.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.