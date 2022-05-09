AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,007 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 123.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $202.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

