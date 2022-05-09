AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $102,158,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,825,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after purchasing an additional 741,378 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,325,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BHC opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

