AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXF. TheStreet downgraded Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

