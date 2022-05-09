AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

MANH stock opened at $123.84 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

