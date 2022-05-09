AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

