AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after purchasing an additional 383,810 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

