AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,402 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 284.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.