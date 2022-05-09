AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,603 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 425.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW opened at $71.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.