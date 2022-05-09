AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $162.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

