Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 13.5%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $147.52 and last traded at $149.21. Approximately 18,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 495,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMR. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 225.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

