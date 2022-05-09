AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ACV opened at $22.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $37.59.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
