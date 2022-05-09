AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

