AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of CBH opened at $9.18 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
