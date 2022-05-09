AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CBH opened at $9.18 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 336,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

