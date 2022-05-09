Allen Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.74 on Monday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,165. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.