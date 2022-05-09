Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,427 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $118,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $5,630,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after buying an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. 2,699,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,125. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

