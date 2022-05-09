Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Affirm as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $164,848,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $161,703,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.06.

AFRM stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,934,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,355. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

