Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.61. 20,052,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,287. The stock has a market cap of $280.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

