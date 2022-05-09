Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200,245 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

NYSE:FIS traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

