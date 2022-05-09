Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $183,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $610.07. 872,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,355. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $685.57 and a 200 day moving average of $669.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

