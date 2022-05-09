Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 106,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,248. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.13 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,947,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

