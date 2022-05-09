Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 15,583 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.63. 1,220,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.34. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

