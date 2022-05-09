Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 3,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,350,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLG shares. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

