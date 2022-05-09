Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Allakos stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,551. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allakos by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 684.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

