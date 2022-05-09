Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up about 3.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock traded down $11.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.96. 1,307,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.30 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

