Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 20078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25.
In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Alight by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
