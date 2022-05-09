Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 20078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Alight by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.