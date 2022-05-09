Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $239.00

Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $239.00 and last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter worth $7,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $4,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alexander’s by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

