Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.05. 7,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,205. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

