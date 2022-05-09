Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,614.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

