Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $30.53.
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $175,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.
About Akero Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.