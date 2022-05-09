Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €26.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIXA. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.95) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.78 ($27.13).

ETR AIXA opened at €23.55 ($24.79) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

