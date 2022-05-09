AirNFTs (AIRT) One Day Volume Tops $3,449.00

AirNFTs (AIRT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. AirNFTs has a total market capitalization of $660,463.30 and $3,449.00 worth of AirNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirNFTs coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AirNFTs has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirNFTs alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,781.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00099974 BTC.

AirNFTs Coin Profile

AIRT is a coin. AirNFTs’ total supply is 886,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,040,000 coins. AirNFTs’ official Twitter account is @AircraftCompany

According to CryptoCompare, “Aircraft is a blockchain based eco-system, the main mission is to expand the boundaries of cryptocurrency influence in the whole world and to ensure the availability of cryptocurrency payments. Aircraft Blockchain was designed to solve such financial and tourism problems as frauds, charge-back, overbooking, reservation mistakes and low quality of provided services. “

Buying and Selling AirNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.