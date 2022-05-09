Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.86

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.86 and last traded at $128.60, with a volume of 76164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.82.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.