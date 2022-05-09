Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $71,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.05. 11,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.85. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

