Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.10 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Aion has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

