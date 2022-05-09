AIGH Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 7.17% of Alimera Sciences worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALIM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.45. 11,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

