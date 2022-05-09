AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 1,103,735 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,103,735 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 10.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $34,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,077 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 729,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,287 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,789,000 after buying an additional 28,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.68. 2,872,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,627. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

