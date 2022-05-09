AIGH Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Separately, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

