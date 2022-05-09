AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $921,000 in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMTC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS NMTC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,490.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.29%.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

