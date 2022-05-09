AIGH Capital Management LLC Invests $17.57 Million in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,555,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,572,000. Everspin Technologies accounts for about 5.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Everspin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRAM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

MRAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MRAM traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 105,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,860. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a market cap of $136.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.