Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) will announce $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $47.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.73 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $122.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 599,992 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 256,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares during the period.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

