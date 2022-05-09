AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
