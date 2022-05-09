AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.96 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Shares of MITT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.85.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 200.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 107,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.