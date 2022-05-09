Aeternity Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.56 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 400,176,836 coins and its circulating supply is 354,355,892 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

