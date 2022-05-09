Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232,484.40

Aeron (ARNX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $232,484.40 and approximately $27,513.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,100.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00100630 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars.

