Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Critical Review

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advent Technologies and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 13.99 -$20.52 million ($0.41) -4.71 Solid Power $2.71 million 475.26 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -290.32% -28.29% -22.54% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 884.46%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.26%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Summary

Solid Power beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies (Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.